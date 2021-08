Zhicheng Gu and Jianqi Zhao will reappear in the High Court at Auckland later this month after their trial was aborted this morning. Photo / File

Zhicheng Gu and Jianqi Zhao will reappear in the High Court at Auckland later this month after their trial was aborted this morning. Photo / File

The trial of two men accused of the Desert Rd murder has been aborted.

Bao Chang "Ricky" Wang was killed in Auckland and his body dumped 370km away.

Zhicheng Gu and Jianqi Zhao pleaded not guilty to Wang's murder on July 26.

The murder trial was expected to last at least four weeks but was aborted today.

Gu and Zhao will next appear at the High Court in Auckland on August 18 for a callover hearing.