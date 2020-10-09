New Conservatives' Social media page posts message of support for Rainbow community after being hacked

The Instagram page for the New Conservatives Party has been hacked. Photo / Instagram

The New Conservative Party says "the left" has hacked its social media pages, after posts showing the party logo with rainbow colours were uploaded to Instagram earlier today.

Screenshots of a post showing the party logo in rainbow colours have been shared on Twitter, despite the post having been removed from Instagram and Facebook

This was posted on the party's Instagram account on Friday afternoon. Photo / Instagram

"Unfortunately the Left have utilised usual deception to take out one of our pages," Deputy Leader of the New Conservative Party Elliot Ikilei said.

"They can suppress for a short time but freedom will win in the end," he added on Instagram.

The post to social media It included a message in support of the LGBTQIA+ whānau.

"We have been listening to the demands of our constituents and have come to understand that our prior policies regarding the Rainbow community are not in-line with the realities of our nation," the hacked post reads.

"Over the next weeks and months, we will be amending policy, listening to community voices in order to build a fairer and more equal Aotearoa for our LGBTQIA+ whanau."

The post is in direct contradiction to New Conservative's Gender Idealogy policy, which "recognises that there are two biological genders".

It seems the post on Twitter and Instagram has been taken down and reposted a few times.

Social media users have commented on the Facebook and Twitter posts both positive and negative comments.

I’ve just got off the phone with the guy who hacked the New Conservative Instagram today. It turns out he’s had access for months - he was given the password by the party after pretending to be deputy leader Eliot Ikilei on social media. #nzpol — Ethan Griffiths (@ethangriffy) October 9, 2020

"This is awesome" one Facebook user commented.

"Whoever keeps posting this, you're doing god's work keep it up" another wrote.