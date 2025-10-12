Australian visitors reached 1,331, more than doubling the 660 visitors from May.
Overall international visitor numbers hit nearly 6000 in July - more than doubling numbers from the start of this year.
The riots in May 2024 were sparked by proposed voting reforms from the French Government, which aimed to change conditions that currently prevent up to a fifth of the population from voting in provincial elections.
New Caledonia’s National carrier, Aircalin, also cut weekly flights to just one last year and then increased that to two in April.
Brunel said capacity remained low on these flights, as seats were largely filled by New Caledonian residents travelling to and from NZ.
Despite the challenges, Brunel said the region is cautiously optimistic.
“With the travel advisory lifted and flights resuming, we’re hopeful that New Zealanders will start returning to New Caledonia. It’s been a long road, but we’re beginning to see the first signs of recovery.”
