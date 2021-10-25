New Brighton beach: Man facing indecent assault charges over incidents at Christchurch beach

New Brighton Beach. Photo / George Heard

By RNZ

A man has been arrested after reports of indecent assaults at New Brighton beach in Christchurch this afternoon.

Police were notified about 1.45pm that a man was behaving inappropriately towards females at the beach and located the alleged offender nearby.

A 46-year-old man was taken into custody and is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court tomorrow.

He is facing three charges of indecent assault and one charge of resisting police.

Police say several people were at the beach at the time, and may have been approached by the man or witnessed his behaviour.

They are asking anyone who has any information to contact them by calling on 105 and quoting file number 211025/4455.

Police said in a statement that they viewed such incidents seriously and support would be made available for anyone who had been affected.