One in five New Zealanders have now been impacted by sextortion in some way, a Netsafe survey has found. Photo / 123rf
Acts of sextortion have permeated so deeply into our digital world that one in five New Zealanders have now been impacted in some way by the cybercrime, research from Netsafe has found.
The nationwide survey, which looked at a nationally representative sample of 1000 adults with key demographics also studied,found 8% of Kiwis have experienced sextortion either directly and 13% have experienced it through someone they knew.
Sextortion, or sexual extortion, is when someone threatens to leak sexually explicit material of a person as a means of coercion.
Those aged 18-24 reported the highest incidence rate, with 40% saying they or someone they know had experienced sextortion.
Māori (38%) and rainbow communities (32%) were also disproportionately affected.