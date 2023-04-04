Warning: Video contains language that may offend.

A Nelson high school has landed itself in hot water with parents after a video surfaced showing one of its teachers verbally abusing students.

One of the students sworn at in the video, obtained by the Herald, has been taken out of the school, with her mother labelling the teacher’s actions as “disgusting” and calling for further discipline.

The teacher was understood to be in class when he appears to lose patience with his students, dropping multiple profanities in the process.

“Hurry up and sort your s**t out, you guys have been useless today,” the teacher begins, as recorded in the minute-long video taken by one of the students.

“Taken an hour to do f*****g nothing, actually f*****g nothing. You glued four straws to four bits of paper, useless.”

The Nayland College teacher was understood to have been teaching Year 10 engineering science at the time of the outburst. Photo / Google Maps

He then goes on to claim the students will be confused when it comes to their upcoming assessment and attributes it to them “f*****g. around”.

“Quit f*****g around! It’s simple s**t, this hasn’t even been hard. Holy hell.”

The video ends with the student recording the unfolding scene claiming he would take the footage to the school deans.

One parent received a text from her daughter immediately after the outburst asking to be picked up from school.

“She told me about being sworn at and initially, I thought she was over-exaggerating,” the mum told the Herald.

“Then I saw the video and I was disgusted. Absolutely disgusted. It actually wasn’t okay.”

When she began to investigate, her daughter said one of her friends had raised a separate incident of the teacher’s swearing with the school’s deans.

According to the mum, the girl was told by both deans “that’s just his way of teaching”, claiming the matter was laughed off.

A statement from Nayland College principal, Daniel Wilson.

The incident occurred two weeks ago and the mum learned of the outburst on that Tuesday and saw the video later that night. By Wednesday morning, she was in principal Daniel Wilson’s office demanding answers.

“I played him the video, and he made me stop it halfway through, he couldn’t listen to it,” she said.

The mother said Wilson, told her the school was aware of the issue and the teacher in question had taken two “mental health days” off as a result.

That following Monday, the teacher returned to his students again.

In an email to parents, Wilsom referred to a recording showing a teacher “verbally responding inappropriately in the classroom”.

Wilson said the matter had been addressed through the school board, following their concerns process and guidelines set out in the teacher’s contract, as well as the Professional Standards for Secondary Teachers and the Code of Professional Responsibility.

The following Monday, the mum said the teacher had returned to teaching students again. Photo / 123RF

“I am unable to give details of specific employment outcomes due to privacy legislation,” the principal wrote.

“Although the teacher remains employed at the school, the board and I are confident that we will not see a recurrence.”

Wilson wrote the school has high expectations of professionalism in its teachers and takes matters affecting class and school environment seriously.

“We have rigorous processes and policies, as well as seeking advice to ensure that we act in line with best practice for schools and as an employer.”

The principal said only a few days remain in the school term and students were “working hard” to finish their assessments prior to the holidays, and the school was keen to minimise any distractions during this time.

The mum spoken to by the Herald was outraged to learn the teacher in question had kept his job, demanding that better discipline be shown for the man’s outburst.

“If I swear at my work, at customers or patrons, I get disciplined, why wasn’t he?” she said.

“It isn’t good enough when it’s one of your employees. I want other parents at the school to know what’s happened at this school. I’m disgusted, that’s why I pulled my daughter out.”

Wilson told the Herald the teacher’s behaviour was “unprofessional” and the school was aware of a previous incident, which formed part of the disciplinary process.

“The board has ensured it has followed all guidelines and reporting requirements, including reporting the teacher’s actions to the Teaching Council,” Wilson said.