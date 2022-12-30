Nelson man seriously injured after shooting, police open investigation

The male victim was found seriously injured on St Vincent St, he’s now in a serious but stable condition. Photo / Hayden Woodward (File)

Nelson police have opened an investigation into a local who appears to have been shot on Friday night.

The male victim was found seriously injured on St Vincent St and is now in a serious but stable condition.

Police confirmed they responded to the incident at 11.20pm last night and found the man with gunshot wounds when they arrived at the scene.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

A scene examination is now underway at a nearby address, with a scene guard in place.

A spokesperson confirmed while the investigation is still in its early stages, there’s no indication so far to suggest there’s any risk to the wider public.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the St Vincent St area from about 11.15pm who may have information about what occurred and urge anyone with information to call 105 and quote event number P053133341, or call anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

