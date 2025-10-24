Police said yesterday they received a report of a person making threats inside a private address on Hardy St East about 3.30pm.
Officers, including the Armed Offenders Squad and police negotiation team, were called.
Cordons were put in place and some residents evacuated to a local school as a precaution.
Cordons were lifted last night and residents were able to return to their homes.
The man, who was supported by several people in the public gallery, said “I love you all”, as he was led from the dock.
He was remanded in custody by consent to appear again on November 18, and was likely to enter pleas then.
Tracy Neal is a Nelson-based Open Justice reporter at NZME. She was previously RNZ’s regional reporter in Nelson-Marlborough and has covered general news, including court and local government for the Nelson Mail.