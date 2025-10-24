Advertisement
Nelson man remanded after police standoff and bomb threat charges

Tracy Neal
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Nelson-Marlborough·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Police at one of the cordons on the corner of Nile St and Domett St in central Nelson during an armed standoff with a man on Thursday. Photo / Tracy Neal.

A man arrested after a police standoff in Nelson will remain in custody after allegations he threatened to blow up buildings within a 100m radius.

The 36-year-old, who has interim name suppression, appeared in the Nelson District Court this afternoon charged with threatening to kill members of the public and

