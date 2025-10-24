Police at one of the cordons on the corner of Nile St and Domett St in central Nelson during an armed standoff with a man on Thursday. Photo / Tracy Neal.

Police at one of the cordons on the corner of Nile St and Domett St in central Nelson during an armed standoff with a man on Thursday. Photo / Tracy Neal.

A man arrested after a police standoff in Nelson will remain in custody after allegations he threatened to blow up buildings within a 100m radius.

The 36-year-old, who has interim name suppression, appeared in the Nelson District Court this afternoon charged with threatening to kill members of the public and the police and threatening grievous bodily harm, after the incident near central Nelson late yesterday.

He was also charged with intending to cause a “significant disruption to the activities of the civilian population”, with a threat to use explosives to harm those around him, and destroy nearby buildings within a 100m radius.

He was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon, namely a compound bow and crossbow, intending to commit violence.