Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Police attending standoff in Maitai, Nelson; nearby residents evacuated

NZ Herald
Quick Read

Police are at the scene of a standoff in Nelson after a person reportedly made threats inside a private home.

Police are at the scene of a standoff in Nelson after a person reportedly made threats inside a private home.

Police remain at the scene of a standoff in the Maitai area of Nelson after reports of a man making threats.

In a statement, police said they received a report of a person making threats inside a private address on Hardy St East about 3.30pm.

“Officers, including the Armed

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save