Police attending standoff in Maitai, Nelson; nearby residents evacuated
NZ Herald
Police are at the scene of a standoff in Nelson after a person reportedly made threats inside a private home.
Police remain at the scene of a standoff in the Maitai area of Nelson after reports of a man making threats.
In a statement, police said they received a report of a person making threats inside a private address on Hardy St East about 3.30pm.
“Officers, including the Armed
Offenders Squad and police negotiation team, remain in attendance working to bring the matter to a safe conclusion.”
Cordons remain in place around the area and some residents have been asked to evacuate as a precaution.