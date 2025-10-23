Police are at the scene of a standoff in Nelson after a person reportedly made threats inside a private home.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Police are at the scene of a standoff in Nelson after a person reportedly made threats inside a private home.

Police remain at the scene of a standoff in the Maitai area of Nelson after reports of a man making threats.

In a statement, police said they received a report of a person making threats inside a private address on Hardy St East about 3.30pm.

“Officers, including the Armed Offenders Squad and police negotiation team, remain in attendance working to bring the matter to a safe conclusion.”

Cordons remain in place around the area and some residents have been asked to evacuate as a precaution.