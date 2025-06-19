“The college thanks those staff, and members of the public, who provided assistance in supporting our students as well as the emergency services attending,” the statement said.

The college and Ministry of Education Trauma Response Team are providing support to students, whānau and staff who witnessed or were affected by the crash.

Nelson College for Girls presiding member David MacGibbon said the school will be working with police to review the accident and determine whether improvements to the traffic environment around the school can be made.

Nelson MP Rachel Boyack posted on Facebook yesterday: “I’m really sad to read this news.

“My thoughts are with the student who has been injured, her friends and family, and all of the Nelson College for Girls family.

“This is an awful incident to have happened outside the school,” she said.

“I’ve been in touch with the school to offer my support, and I know all of Nelson will be sending their love to the young woman who has been hurt.”

A police spokesperson said emergency services were notified about 3.15pm after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

Police said that inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were under way yesterday.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said crews were notified of a motor vehicle incident on Trafalgar St at 3.14pm.

