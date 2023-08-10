Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Neil Ericksen: Why is NZ still constructing flood-prone buildings?

By Neil Ericksen
4 mins to read
Backing on to the Waimatā River, this Gisborne home was flooded during Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Ben Cowper, Gisborne Herald, File

Backing on to the Waimatā River, this Gisborne home was flooded during Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Ben Cowper, Gisborne Herald, File

OPINION

University of Auckland associate professor Nic Brooks recently, and rightly, sang the praises (NZ Herald, July 25) of earthquake engineers “making buildings quake-proof from the floor up”.

He highlights engineers attending seminars

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand