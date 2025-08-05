Advertisement
National Youth Theatre responds after Auckland entertainer and ex-worker charged with rape, grooming

Katie Harris
By
Investigative Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The National Youth Theatre says grooming and sexual abuse charges faced by a former worker do not relate to his time employed at the organisation.

Actor and musician Cole Thomas Johnston, 28, was named last night as the Auckland entertainer facing 12 charges in relation to one alleged victim.

