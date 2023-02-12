Heavy winds and monster waves hit the upper North Island as Cyclone Gabrielle moves in, how the bad weather’s affecting our transport and roads and the death toll in Turkey and Syria rises in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

By RNZ

The Hall of Memories at the National War Memorial in Wellington will reopen for Princess Anne’s visit after being shut for three years.

It was shut because of earthquake risk, but officials say they have new engineering advice the hall is safe.

The Princess Royal will be at a wreath-laying ceremony at Pukeahu on February 15.

The reopening does not extend to the Carillon bell tower next door, which is earthquake-prone and being upgraded.

But officials say the latest advice is the risk of the bells falling is unlikely, because the connections in the tower’s bell frames are stronger than previously thought.

Anne has visited New Zealand eight times before, the last in 2008.

It is the first royal visit since the then-Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall came in 2019.

The 72-year-old is the only daughter of the late Queen, who died last year, and Prince Philip, who died in 2021.