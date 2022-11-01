Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|PoliticsUpdated

National thinks Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr appears to have breached rule by speaking after receiving market information

Thomas Coughlan
By
3 mins to read
Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr spoke in public after receiving market sensitive papers - although he had not read them yet. Photo / Mark Mitchell.

Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr spoke in public after receiving market sensitive papers - although he had not read them yet. Photo / Mark Mitchell.

The National Party says Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr appears to have breached the Monetary Policy Committee Charter by speaking in public after receiving crucial briefing papers.

The bank does not believe the charter was

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand