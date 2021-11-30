National Party leadership: Chris Luxon elected leader, Nicola Willis deputy

Live at 4.15pm: Christopher Luxon delivers first speech as National Party leader

Christopher Luxon has formally been elected National Party leader and Nicola Willis elected as deputy.

Luxon will give his first press conference as National leader at 4.15pm.

His election was confirmed in a statement at 3.30pm. "It is a tremendous privilege to lead our great party, and I thank my colleagues for the confidence they have placed in me," Luxon said.

He said Willis would "do an incredible job and we will be a formidable team".

"I came to politics because I know how to solve problems and get things done.

"I have built a career out of reversing the fortunes of underperforming companies and I'll bring that real-world experience to this role.

"We are the new National Party that New Zealand needs."

MPs went into the caucus meeting at 3pm and Luxon was certain to be elected uncontested after his only real rival, Simon Bridges, dropped out of the contest about an hour before the meeting was to start.

Luxon will speak to media at 4.30pm.

Bridges announced he was dropping out of the race on Twitter, and said he would support Luxon for the job.

It followed last-minute talks between Bridges and Luxon this morning - understood to be the first time they had spoken since the contest began.

Mark Mitchell, one of Bridges' supporters, has now also thrown his support behind Luxon.

Am really pleased to be throwing my support behind Chris Luxon. An exciting new start for us as a Party. — Mark Mitchell (@MarkMitchellMP) November 30, 2021

It is not yet known what positions Bridges has secured, but it is likely he was offered the finance portfolio and the number 3 ranking.

While he could have been offered both the deputy and finance roles, Luxon was understood to have wanted Nicola Willis as deputy and some in caucus believed a gender split was important.

Bridges still has a sizable chunk of supporters in caucus, and including him and some colleagues in the top slots will help with caucus unity - and lend Bridges' experience to Luxon.

Bridges waited until the last minute to fold to see if he could secure enough support – the vote was said to be fairly close on Monday morning, although Luxon was said to have the edge from an early stage.

Other MPs and senior figures in National had been urging the two to come to an agreement rather than take it a potentially divisive vote.

The leadership opened up after caucus passed a motion of no confidence in Judith Collins last Thursday. That followed her attempt to demote Bridges over a comment he had made to fellow MP Jacqui Dean six years ago – for which he had already apologised.

Earlier in the day, MPs arriving said the most important thing was to have unity after the meeting.

MP Chris Penk said he believed National was in "a more healthy position now" than it had been last week, but "we can and we must" unite behind a new leader.

"I think the same lesson applies now as it has for a couple of years, which is if we talk about the things that matter to New Zealanders we'll be okay, but if we don't then we will be lost. So we have to get back to focusing on those things that matter."

Louise Upston said she was confident the party would be able to united. "I think it's pretty obvious why we need a united team."