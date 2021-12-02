National Party leader Chris Luxon gives Simon Bridges finance, number 3 ranking

December 2 2021 National MP Simon Bridges has been given the key finance and infrastructure portfolios by new leader Christopher Luxon - handing him the third ranking in his caucus.

Luxon made the announcement in Tauranga today, the first major move of his leadership ahead of a wider re-shuffle next Monday.

He pointed to Bridges' background as a transport minister as being important in the new role.

He said his "good friend" Bridges could not make it to the announcement, because his son had an accident at school and Bridges was with him at hospital.

Luxon said Bridges had the skills and "intellectual heft" needed for the finance portfolio.

He had a "good brain and a great work ethic".

"Simon Bridges taking it to Grant Robertson is going to be a great contest.

"Simon is the guy we need to go up against this Government."

Luxon said he had asked all his colleagues if they wanted to put the past behind them and it was about making sure the right person was in the right job.

"The conversation after the last four years has been very honest."

Asked if he trusted Bridges, he replied: "Absolutely I totally trust him".

They had been friends for a long time. He had come to Tauranga because he wanted to see Bridges, and the greengrocer - a family-run business - where the standup was held.

He decided to announce Bridges' role first because "I want to signal that Simon is a really critical part of my team going forward".

On rebuilding National's credibility, he said it was about starting to deliver.

"I come with no baggage from recent events. Caucus have wanted me to do that job, pull them together and unify them."

He said to the 413,000 voters National had lost "we want you back".

Luxon was elected unopposed as National's leader on Tuesday. Nicola Willis was elected as his deputy.

Bridges pulled out of the race an hour before National's caucus was due to vote, and announced he would support Luxon, but he has not spoken publicly since.

Although he did not have enough support to win the leadership, he does have a significant base of support in caucus.

Luxon, when asked if he would also bring Todd Muller back from the wilderness, said Muller would have a role. It was for Muller to decide whether to stay or not.

Luxon said the economy would be a priority for National and it intended to hold Labour to account over its spending decisions and the rising cost of living.

He said spending on hospitals and roads was important but "blowing cash on nice-to-haves is quite another thing".

"High inflation is like a thief in your pocket, making it harder to live. That's why public spending must be brought under control – otherwise we will keep seeing costs rising faster than wages."

He said it was important the economy was sustainable, and that meant spending effectively and with discipline.

"New Zealand needs a strong economy so we can invest in better core services like healthcare, education and police."

Luxon said it was also important to reset the approach to infrastructure to take a long-term, intergenerational view.

Parliament is in recess this week, but will return next Tuesday when Luxon will go head to head against Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern for the first time.

Since he took over as leader, Luxon has said there would be jobs for all three former leaders in his caucus - Collins, Bridges and Todd Muller - saying "we'll set the baggage aside".

It remains unknown whether Muller now wants to reverse his decision to retire next year - a decision forced on him by Collins after she found out he had anonymously badmouthed fellow MP Harete Hipango to media.

National Party's Christopher Luxon and Simon Bridges in February 2020. Photo / Claire Trevett

Luxon was elected leader after a dramatic four days in which Collins was removed in a vote of no confidence by caucus last Thursday.

That was prompted by her attempt to demote Bridges over comments he had made to MP Jacqui Dean at a caucus function in 2016, which Dean had mentioned to Collins in recent weeks.

Bridges - who had apologised to Dean soon after the remarks - had claimed it was a desperate bid by Collins to hold onto her leadership as speculation mounted he planned to roll her.

Shane Reti stood in as interim leader for the four days until the caucus met to elect a new leader - and Bridges withdrew after realising he did not have enough support.