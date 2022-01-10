Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|PoliticsUpdated

National MP who took selfie with protesters claimed 'sinister' motive behind Government's Covid powers

5 minutes to read
National MP Harete Hipango at the Voices for Freedom protest on Saturday. Photo / Supplied

National MP Harete Hipango at the Voices for Freedom protest on Saturday. Photo / Supplied

David Fisher
By
David Fisher

Senior writer

Social media comments by National MP Harete Hipango include accusations of Government cover-ups in pursuit of "sinister" objectives as more detail emerges of her selfie and Facebook posting after visiting an anti-public health protest.

Questions

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Covid