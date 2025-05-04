“Thankfully, a couple of others from the community stopped and parked their vehicles on either side so we could block a lane on each side at least. It is two lanes each way.”

Rutherford said he and another man who stopped sat with the man and talked with him about what he was going through, and after about 25 minutes, they got him to get into one of their vehicles, where he could wait safely for further help to arrive.

The police arrived and took the man to the hospital, the MP said.

State Highway 2 north of Tauranga, where Saturday's incident occurred, is a busy section of road.

Leonie Wilson also pulled over on SH2 after seeing the man running between the lanes and called the police.

She saw Rutherford standing in the middle of the road, talking to the man and trying to get him off the road to safety.

“What Tom did was so brave, standing in the middle of the highway risking his own life to help this guy he didn’t know,” she said.

Rutherford said it just so happened he was driving past yesterday and did what anyone would do to look after people in the community, and glad there was a positive outcome.

The MP was hesitant to talk about the incident, saying: “I didn’t do it as the MP, I did it as Tom.”

