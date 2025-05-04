- National Bay of Plenty MP Tom Rutherford stopped his car to help a distressed man on State Highway 2 outside Tauranga.
National MP Tom Rutherford has been praised for his bravery after he stopped his car on a highway outside Tauranga to talk with a distressed man in his mid-20s on the busy road.
The Bay of Plenty MP today said he was returning from the Te Puna Harvest Market with his fiancée on State Highway 2 in a constant stream of traffic about 3pm on Saturday when he encountered a man standing in the lane he was travelling in.
“He was moving between lanes as vehicles travelled at 80km/h.
“We were the first there and pulled over, hopped out and ran to talk with him to get him at least into the middle section of the road,” Rutherford said.