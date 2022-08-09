National MP Sam Uffindell spoke to the media after the disclosure on Monday of the vicious attack that resulted in him being asked to leave King's College. Video / Mark Mitchell

National MP Sam Uffindell has been stood down from the party's caucus while an investigation is carried out into further allegations of bullying raised by RNZ.

The development comes after earlier revelations that the new Tauranga MP, as a teenager, beat up a younger boy at boarding school.

In a statement on Tuesday night, National's leader Christopher Luxon said he had been made aware of very concerning accusations about Uffindell's behaviour toward a female flatmate in 2003 while at university.

"This evening my office became aware of very concerning accusations made to RNZ about behaviour shown by Mr Uffindell toward a female flatmate in 2003 while at university.

"Mr Uffindell disputes the allegations and in the interests of natural justice, an independent investigation will now be undertaken to determine the facts. While this process is underway, Mr Uffindell will be stood down from caucus," Luxon said.

"The investigation will be conducted by Maria Dew QC and I expect it to take two weeks.

"However, as these allegations have only come to me in the last few hours, the finer details of the investigation, including the terms of reference, are yet to be confirmed and will be finalised over the next couple of days."

In a separate statement, and while not addressing the specific allegations, Uffindell admitted engaging in a "student lifestyle" while at university.

"When I was a student at Otago I enjoyed a student lifestyle, which included drinking and, at times, smoking marijuana," he said.

"While in second year a number of flatmates fell out – and two of the flatmates left midway through the year.

"I reject any accusation that I engaged in behaviour that was intimidatory or bullying. This simply did not happen.

"While there is an investigation into these accusations I will not make further comment."

- More to come