By RNZ

A study has found the cost and effort to roll out the national HPV vaccination programme was “well worth it” and has had a “marked” effect on HPV-related cancer rates.

University of Otago obstetrics and gynaecology associate professor Peter Sykes led a study researching the effectiveness of the national HPV vaccination programme.

The Christchurch-based study revealed the programme, running since 2008, has reduced cervical cancer by more than two-thirds and showed the vaccine was “incredibly important and makes a real difference”.

“It’s about a two-thirds reduction, a little bit more than two-thirds, 70%. If we compare that to wearing a seatbelt which halves your risk of a serious injury in a road traffic accident, it’s a very effective intervention.”