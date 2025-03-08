Advertisement
New Zealand

National HPV programme reduces cancer rates, study shows

RNZ
2 mins to read

By RNZ

A study has found the cost and effort to roll out the national HPV vaccination programme was “well worth it” and has had a “marked” effect on HPV-related cancer rates.

University of Otago obstetrics and gynaecology associate professor Peter Sykes led a study researching the effectiveness of the national HPV vaccination programme.

The Christchurch-based study revealed the programme, running since 2008, has reduced cervical cancer by more than two-thirds and showed the vaccine was “incredibly important and makes a real difference”.

“It’s about a two-thirds reduction, a little bit more than two-thirds, 70%. If we compare that to wearing a seatbelt which halves your risk of a serious injury in a road traffic accident, it’s a very effective intervention.”

The study, published in the Journal of the Royal Society of New Zealand, found that the vaccine prevents cervical and other HPV-related diseases – including cancers of the mouth and throat.

It also showed a greater benefit for those vaccinated at a young age, before sexual activity, Sykes said.

“What we really need to do is improve our vaccination rates in that cohort of people. We currently vaccinate about 60 to 65% of people. But the [World Health Organisation wants] 90% of people.

“We need to invest further to meet the goal of eradicating cervical cancer as a public health problem for all.”

– RNZ

