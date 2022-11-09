National MP Sam Uffindell. Photo / Mark Mitchell

By Giles Dexter of RNZ

National MP Sam Uffindell appears to have gazumped both his party and his leader in announcing his new portfolios.

In an Instagram Q and A on Wednesday afternoon, Uffindell revealed he was the party’s new associate spokesperson for research, science, and innovation, and had also picked up the associate economic & regional development role.

“A couple of brilliant, brilliant portfolio pieces, and I’m really stoked to be in there,” he said.

That was despite no announcement from the party, and his profile on National’s website remains blank.

The party usually sends out a press release when any portfolios have been allocated.

The Tauranga MP was not given any portfolios before he was stood down from caucus in August while historical bullying allegations were investigated.

Since Uffindell’s return in September, National leader Christopher Luxon has repeatedly refused to answer when he would get any roles, or what they would be.

Luxon plans on reshuffling his MPs before the end of the year, confirming what portfolios they’ll have going into the election.

When approached by RNZ, a spokesperson for the National Party confirmed Uffindell had been allocated the roles.

“The National Party website will be updated in due course. It is not related to a caucus reshuffle,” they said.