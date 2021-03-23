National, Collins step up campaign against Speaker Trevor Mallard

National Party leader Judith Collins says Mallard is unfit for the job. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The National Party is reviving its campaign to get rid of Speaker Trevor Mallard.

Leader Judith Collins says Mallard is a bully, a disgrace and unfit for the job.

Collins was commenting after receiving court documents about a defamation case Mallard has settled with an apology and payout after he accused a former a parliamentary staffer of rape. The cost to the taxpayer has been about $333,000.

National's bid is supported by the Taxpayers' Union, which ran a full-page advertisement in today's Dominion-Post with the headline "Pay Up Trevor" and an invoice for the legal fees and the settlement.

Shadow leader of the House Chris Bishop is expected to makes further calls for Mallard's resignation or dismissal in the general debate after 3pm.

Mallard told a parliamentary committee last year that he realised his mistake "probably within 24 hours" of making the original comments in media interviews.

Collins said the court document, a statement of claim by the former staffer, showed Mallard persisted with the allegation of rape in a media standup on May 22, 2019 after learning from the Parliamentary Service general manager Rafael Gonzales-Montero that the staffer had not been accused of rape.

And she condemned Mallard for telling the former staffer through his lawyer that if he pursued litigation "the question of his reputation and his conduct will be very much the centre-piece of any public proceeding".

Collins said that was a threat.

Speaker Trevor Mallard appearing before the Government and Administration select committee last December. Photo / Mark Mitchell

She has written to Jacinda Ardern as Prime Minister and Labour leader, asking her to support National's motion of no confidence in Mallard.

"Mr Mallard has, in my honest opinion, and that of the National Party caucus, acted as a bully, in contradiction of the standards that he, as Speaker, has set for Members of Parliament," she wrote.

"Mr Mallard's actions, in the matter, render him unsuitable to fulfil the role of Speaker."

Talking to Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking this morning, Collins said Mallard was a disgrace.

"He needs to go … It goes to Trevor Mallard's personality and he is unfit for the job.

"It is not that he lacks any intellectual rigour. It is the fact he is a bully and you see this day in, day out and you see this with this former staffer."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said any issues National has with the Speaker are a matter for Parliament, not the Government. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Ardern has previously said that any issue National has with Mallard was a matter for Parliament, not for the Prime Minister or the Government.

The issue was further aired at a select committee earlier this month when Gonzalez-Montero appeared before it to discuss Parliamentary Service.

Under questioning from National's Michael Woodhouse, he said he was unwilling to settle an employment with the former staffer.

"I am not willing to settle with anybody that I believe has done something wrong," he said. "If we get taken to court and we lose, I'd rather lose because we have done the right thing."

He said he had been contacted in December by one of the two women who had complained about the former staffer after Mallard had been grilled about the defamation suit.

Chris Bishop is carrying on the campaign in a speech in Parliament today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

"I was approach by one of the complainants, who was extremely upset about the rhetoric," he said.

"The question was 'why is everybody interested in this person who created so much pain for us but nobody's actually looking into what they did?"

The Herald approached Mallard's office for comment today.

He said he was still bound not to comment outside parliamentary proceedings by a mediation agreement but added that he was "surprised that Judith Collins was still pursuing the matter in light of recent revelations following select committee questioning by Michael Woodhouse."