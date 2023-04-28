Charles F. Goldie's painting Reverie, Ena te Papatahi, a Ngapuhi Chieftainess (Ina Te Papatahi, Ngā Puhi) has been valued at up to A$1.5 million. It will be sold at auction in Sydney in May. Photo / Supplied

One of Charles Frederick Goldie’s rarest paintings, of a Ngāpuhi chieftainess, is set to go to auction in Syndey next month, potentially valued at more than $1.5 million.

Reverie, Ena te Papatahi, a Ngapuhi Chieftainess (Ina Te Papatahi, Ngā Puhi), was painted in 1916 and is the most significant painting by the famed New Zealand artist to appear at auction in Australia.

It is valued at up to A$1.5 million (NZ$1.61m) and will be auctioned by Singer & Smith in Sydney on May 2.

The original owner, Henry Bruce Morton, acquired it on June 17, 1916, for just £26.50.

Auction house chairman Geoffrey Smith said: “Smith & Singer are especially honoured to be entrusted with this exceptional and historically significant work of art by one of New Zealand’s greatest artists, Charles Frederick Goldie.

“Goldie has long had an international reputation for his unique depiction of Māori people and their cultural traditions that has attracted the attention of collectors throughout the world.”

Charles F. Goldie is one of New Zealand's most celebrated artists. Photo / Supplied

The painting depicts Te Papatahi seated upon a paepae (carved threshold) at the front of a wharenui (meeting house).

Te Papatahi was an expert on tukutuku panels and weaving, and was the niece of Tāmati Wāka Nene, one of Aotearoa’s most influential rangatira (a Māori chief or noble).

The work was “a composition of extraordinary power and gravitas. This painting is certain to create national and international interest”, Smith said.

It was previously exhibited in June 1916 at the Auckland Society of Arts’ 35th annual exhibition and then again from March to August 2019 at the National Gallery of Australia’s Māori Markings: Tā Moko exhibition.

‘One of New Zealand’s greatest artists’: Charles Goldie’s art history

In August last year, Goldie’s painting Memories, Rakapa (An Arawa Chieftainess) was sold for more than $500,000 at an Auckland auction.

It was painted in 1910. The wāhine had written many favourite waiata (songs).

Goldie chose to paint Rakapa on at least five occasions, three times in 1910 and twice in 1911.

The painting’s starting price was $400,000 and the work attracted eight buyers. The winning bid was for $450,000; the price later rose to $540,540 after including the buyer’s premium and GST.

Goldie's painting 'Memories' Rakapa, an Arawa Chieftainess, was sold for over half a million at an Auckland auction last year. Photo / Supplied

Earlier Goldie works include the portrait of a Ngāpuhi chief that sold for $1.8m in April last year.

Goldie was considered the finest painter of kaumātua and people of importance. He died in 1947 at the age of 76.