Wānaka Airport at sunrise. Photo / RNZ / Tess Brunton

By RNZ

Nasa successfully launched a super-pressure balloon from Wānaka Airport this morning.

The agency plans to launch two scientific payloads from the airport this year after five failed attempts last year.

Wānaka Airport duty manager Rushlee Smith said a tow lift balloon began to inflate just after 10am after a rise in wind speed earlier in the morning had caused a slight delay.

The balloon was airborne around 11am and may circle Earth for up to 100 days.

Liftoff! A super pressure balloon carrying the SuperBIT science mission took flight from Wānaka, New Zealand, April 16, 11 p.m. NZST (April 15, 7 p.m UTC). Over the next couple hours, the balloon will begin to fully inflate as it floats up to an altitude of 110,000 feet. pic.twitter.com/CfnPufJdSv — NASA Wallops (@NASA_Wallops) April 15, 2023

Such balloons have been making headlines after the US shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon in its airspace earlier this year.

The balloon will carry a Super Pressure Balloon Imaging Telescope, from Princeton University.

Nasa said the purpose of the launch is to further test and qualify the technology, which can offer cost savings compared to space missions.

Balloon programme office chief Debbie Fairbrother said a lot of different weather factors needed to line up, and so far, the forecast was favourable.

“We are excited to be back in Wānaka for two planned balloon missions set to qualify this game-changing technology that enables long-duration flight in a near-space environment for the science community,” she said.

Wānaka Airport and the park alongside the airport will be closed to the public so anyone wanting to see the super-pressure balloon is advised to head for higher ground.

The best viewing points will be on the hill on the Hāwea side of the Red Bridge by Kane Rd or on the Hāwea Flat side of the Clutha River.

There will also be a live feed of the launch here.

- additional reporting Otago Daily Times.