Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Nark: Facing an appeal, police apologise to Ross Appelgren’s family for losing original investigation file

RNZ
4 mins to read

Julie Appelgren wants her deceased husband Ross' conviction overturned by the Court of Appeal. Photo / Nick Monro

Julie Appelgren wants her deceased husband Ross' conviction overturned by the Court of Appeal. Photo / Nick Monro

By Tim Watkin of RNZ

The Police have apologised to the family of convicted murderer Ross Appelgren after it was discovered they lost their original 1985 investigation file.

Appelgren died in 2013 but now his widow, Julie, is trying to have his conviction overturned by

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save