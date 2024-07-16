She said there would be new activities offered in the tunnel when the project concluded.
“We’re thinking Platters and Bubbles Under the Sea on Valentine’s night, yoga-in-the-tunnel and more.”
A council spokeswoman said it was the most cost-effective option.
“Due to the forthcoming review of the National Aquarium, as outlined in the [council’s] three-year plan consultation, capital expenditure on priority works is being managed carefully until a way forward is decided.”
She said the solid flooring would also improve accessibility for mobility-challenged visitors.
Napier City Council is investigating options for the future of the aquarium.
The aquarium on Marine Parade was opened at its current location in 1976 and underwent an $8 million upgrade in 2002, when it was officially given the name National Aquarium of New Zealand.
The council’s recently-adopted three-year plan stated it was a significant tourist attraction for the region which helps generate additional spending in the community.
“However, the building is in poor condition. It needs significant work to maintain a viable and engaging visitor experience, with appropriate conditions for the animals, staff and visitors,” the three-year Plan read.