Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today
Updated

Napier aquarium releases the last of its sharks after injuries, deaths

Hawkes Bay Today
Quick Read
The National Aquarium of New Zealand's last remaining sharks, a 2.2 metre broadnose sevengill shark and a 1.2 metre school shark, have been returned to the ocean. Photo / Kirsten Simcox

The National Aquarium of New Zealand's last remaining sharks, a 2.2 metre broadnose sevengill shark and a 1.2 metre school shark, have been returned to the ocean. Photo / Kirsten Simcox

The National Aquarium of New Zealand has released its last two sharks from captivity back into the ocean this morning, following recurring injuries and the death of three other sharks.

The two sharks released, a 2.2 metre broadnose sevengill shark and a 1.2 metre school shark, were the only sharks left at the aquarium in Napier after three sharks died following “the impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle”, a school shark and two spiny dog fish.

Napier City Council has been contacted for further comment about the specific causes of death.

Read More

In a statement released on Tuesday, council confirmed the released sharks were the aquarium’s last remaining sharks, and said the species are naturally occurring in Hawke Bay and are wide spread throughout New Zealand waters.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Rachel Haydon, general manager at the aquarium, said the decision to release the sharks was due to recurring abrasions the sharks experienced to their noses (rostrums).

More to come.



Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today