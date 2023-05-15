The National Aquarium of New Zealand's last remaining sharks, a 2.2 metre broadnose sevengill shark and a 1.2 metre school shark, have been returned to the ocean. Photo / Kirsten Simcox

The National Aquarium of New Zealand has released its last two sharks from captivity back into the ocean this morning, following recurring injuries and the death of three other sharks.

The two sharks released, a 2.2 metre broadnose sevengill shark and a 1.2 metre school shark, were the only sharks left at the aquarium in Napier after three sharks died following “the impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle”, a school shark and two spiny dog fish.

Napier City Council has been contacted for further comment about the specific causes of death.

In a statement released on Tuesday, council confirmed the released sharks were the aquarium’s last remaining sharks, and said the species are naturally occurring in Hawke Bay and are wide spread throughout New Zealand waters.

Rachel Haydon, general manager at the aquarium, said the decision to release the sharks was due to recurring abrasions the sharks experienced to their noses (rostrums).

