Alexia Edwards appeared in the Napier District Court. Photo / Warren Buckland

A woman who assaulted a Napier City Council dog control officer, tussled with him to release her animal, and then failed to turn up for her trial twice has been let off on a good behaviour bond.

Alexia Newton John Edwards, 42, appeared in the Napier District Court on Wednesday charged with common assault and failure to answer district court bail. Her dog was picked up by the council and put down following the incident in September 2020.

On Wednesday, after consulting with lawyer Leo Lafferty, she pleaded guilty.

The court was told that the dog control officer was called after Edwards' husky was seen running around her Maraenui neighbourhood, chasing a child.

The dog control officer arrived and used a dog pole to secure the animal and take it towards his vehicle.

Edwards ran out and confronted him aggressively, grabbed the dog to release it and started a "tug of war" with the dog pole.

She punched him on the arm and gave him two elbow strikes to his arm and shoulder.

Edwards' friends and neighbours came to her assistance, the officer retreated, and the dog was picked up two days later.

Judge Russell Collins said the court had set down two different dates for a trial after Edwards pleaded not guilty to the assault.

"You didn't come," he said.

Edwards began to say that she had seen blood on her dog after the officer had seized it, but Judge Collins said such issues could have been discussed at the trial had it been held.

Judge Collins sentenced Edwards to come up if called upon within six months.

"You stay out of trouble for the next six months and that will be the end of it," he said.