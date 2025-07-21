Advertisement
Letters: Sell produce of all shapes and sizes and let the consumer choose

NZ Herald
4 mins to read

Perhaps supermarkets should be required to buy all quality product regardless of size and shape, and sell with a price differential between "standards" and "others".

Letters to the Editor

How the price of veges is shaping up

The constant whinge about vegetable prices seems to have two main reasons – part supermarket, part consumer.

When a carrot farmer can only sell part of his crop because some of it does not meet “standards” – ie shape and size

