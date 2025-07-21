Boy racer solution

If anyone assumes that boys and girls showing off their cars under darkness against a societal norm is going to stop, they are clearly naive.

The solution is to provide a place to congregate under safe controls. Communities need to provide safe places to undertake this activity. Police would still be able to prosecute breaches of law – that must continue.

Once society accepts youth behaviour, and minimises risks at the same time, we will ensure tragedies don’t happen.

John Ford, Taradale.

Cost of convenience

Nadine Higgins’ opinion piece (July 20) on the cost of convenience overlooks some important context.

First, PayWave was promoted during the Covid-19 pandemic to reduce transmission – and it still serves that purpose. It’s not just about saving a few seconds at the checkout; for many, it helps avoid days or even weeks of illness. That’s a public health benefit, not a frivolous convenience.

Second, pre-cut vegetables aren’t just for the careless or extravagant. For people with limited strength, dexterity, or mobility – due to age, disability, or illness – pre-prepared food can be essential for maintaining independence and eating well. In fact, it’s the broader demand from convenience-focused shoppers that makes these products viable for supermarkets to stock. Without that larger market, those who genuinely need them might not have access at all.

Sometimes what looks like an unnecessary convenience from one perspective is, in fact, a vital aid from another.

Cheryl Simes, Oxford.

The rights of children

In writing of the call to establish a commissioner to monitor the use of slave labour, Bruce Cotterill in an opinion piece (July 19) posits that we need to worry about our own backyard first. He cites our ranking of 35th in the OECD for the wellbeing of our children.

Have we lost sight of the rights of children to a positive and protected early life? Maybe this is because we are constrained by the fear of infringing adult rights and freedoms?

It seems incredible that we have produced so many reports (doorstops) over the years and set up so many agencies with so little effect.

According to Cotterill, it is time we got serious about the issue of children being murdered and appoint a commissioner who could make a real difference to keeping our children safe. Who would disagree with that?

Glennys Adams, Ōneroa.

The point of principles

Bruce Cotterill, amazingly, manages to take issue with someone in a position to do so addressing the issue of human slavery. He follows it up by Bruce-splaining to Kiwis that it’s all very well to hold principles, but you’re all a bit naive to think the rest of the world should care about them, grow up.

Well, no thanks, Bruce. That’s sort of the point of holding principles: you stand on them no matter what.

There are those of us who would prefer to stand on our principles in regards to slavery – whether it makes much of a difference or not.

Adam Wright, Mt Roskill.

Parliamentary process

It seems extraordinary in our Parliament, no matter which party is in Opposition, that they have to oppose everything that a government proposes.

If more sense were brought to parliamentary business, there would surely be so much legislation about which there could be agreement. This would save hours, if not days, of the expense of having 122 MPs spend excessive hours debating many issues, with then more time available to assist their constituents.

Hylton Le Grice, Remuera.

Last-gasp miracle

The Warriors’ last-gasp win over Newcastle on Sunday would have made Houdini go ... “Holy last-gasp miracle!”

Larry Mitchell, Rothesay Bay.