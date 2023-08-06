The newly renovated Napier War Memorial opened on Sunday after years of uncertainty. The Eternal Flame burned under plaques of remembrance. Photo / Warren Buckland

After years of delays and uncertainty, the newest version of Napier’s War Memorial opened to the public on Sunday morning with a moving rededication ceremony.

It’s been a long road for what proved to be a challenging project.

The decision to remove the memorial in 2016 caused widespread anger in Napier because there were no firm plans at the time to reinstate it, and it took almost seven years for that to be turned around.

Hundreds packed into the site at 9am on Sunday to see the special features such as the Eternal Flame, floral clock and 1930s-era birdbath restored back to their full glory.

Attendees included representatives from the armed services such as Commander Fiona Jameson of the HMNZS Te Kaha and cadets from the Napier Army Cadets, as well as the Napier Pipe Band.

Cameron Marrett (left) places a poppy in the pond at the Napier War Memorial rededication, watched by son Samuel, 9, wife Nicola and daughter Holly, 13. Photo / Warren Buckland

Cameron Marrett and his family were one of the many there, placing poppies down at the site’s water features.

He said he was very impressed with the work that had been done and a lot more people turned up than he expected.

“It was just really good to see it all back again. It’s a really great space,” he told Hawke’s Bay Today.

The site held a special meaning for Marrett and his family.

Both his grandfather and great-great-uncle were on the roll, and he said his cousin, councillor Ronda Chrystal, played a big part in getting the Eternal Flame and plaques back up and restored.

“I also got married at the War Memorial Hall, so [there are] a lot of connections. It’s a pretty cool place for me.”

Chris Gibson had bought a poppy-encrusted sign with him that featured the names of relatives on the roll.

“I wasn’t on the guest list, but I got invited into the marquee. I suppose they saw the sign I was carrying and they had spare seats, so I got into the inside tent, so to speak,” he said.

“It wasn’t a long ceremony, but it was very sincere and very emotional.”

He told Hawke’s Bay Today he was impressed the roll featured QR code capabilities that allowed people to see more information about their relatives.

“I can remember going to the site as a young boy to where it was originally. It is, in a way, quite similar, although slightly more expansive than it was.”

Chris Gibson had bought a poppy-encrusted sign with him that featured the names of relatives on the roll. Photo / Warren Buckland

In her address to the public, Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise urged people to remember the main focus of the war memorial and see it as a tribute to the fallen, but also a place where the whole community could come to as a sanctuary.

“In rebuilding this memorial, we are creating a space that people can visit to take a moment to remember and reflect. It’s a place of tranquility,” she said.

“We must acknowledge all those who stood up for what they believe in and fought to ensure this memorial was reinstated in its rightful place with care, consideration and the utmost respect.”

Wise thanked a team of about 100 who had been working since last year to revive the memorial space for their efforts.

The building work was mainly undertaken by local firm Atkin Construction Ltd, which won the original contract.

Wise also thanked families and those who played a significant part in getting the project completed.

“In particular, I would like to acknowledge members of the Natusch family and the McKelvie family, who are here with us today,” Wise said.

When work started on the project in October last year, plans were endorsed by original memorial designer and notable Hawke’s Bay architect Guy Natusch before his death.

After the opening, the official ballroom naming ceremony took place and saw it named after Natusch.

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise (right) spoke at the opening of the new War Memorial on Sunday. Photo / Warren Buckland

Significant elements such as the Roll of Honour plaques, mauri stone and flagpole were also on display, and the curved wall on which the plaques were mounted was painted so that it matched the 1957 original as closely as possible.

A historic birdbath dating from the 1930s also sat in its new home near the easternmost pōhutukawa, overlooking the lower pond.

One of the major projects of the renovation was the complete restoration of the floral clock that had been returned to a location a few metres from its original home.

It has been planted with flowers prepared in the Napier nursery, including hundreds of pansies.

“The McKelvie family are descendants of the Hurst family who gifted Napier the floral clock, and again, it is wonderful to have them here to see the continuation of this important landmark,” Wise told the crowd.

Descendants of the Hursts also attended an intimate rededication on Sunday morning ahead of the main formalities.

The War Memorial, commemorating primarily those who had perished in the two world wars and incorporating a conference centre, first opened in 1957.

Structural changes in 2015 led to rebranding for conference and events marketing purposes. A rebranding as the Napier Conference Centre also took place in 2017.

The following year, the complex was renamed the Napier War Memorial Centre, and it remains the home of council arm Napier Conferences and Events.

Mitchell Hageman joined Hawke’s Bay Today in late January. From his Napier base, he writes regularly on social issues, arts and culture, and the community.