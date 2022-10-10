Unsuccessful mayoral candidate Nigel Simpson says he's disappointed with losing the mayoral race, but happy to be back on the Taradale Ward. Photo NZME

A start on the restoration of Napier's Marine Parade War Memorial could almost be described as the first achievement post-election for any council.

The work starts this week, including the return to the war memorial site of the roll of honour plaques and the perpetual flame, which mayor Kirsten Wise says is intended to be completed in time for Anzac Day commemorations in April.

It's with some relief, for the issue has dogged the city council for all of her six years working on it – three as a councillor and three as mayor, with at least another three to come.

She says she made a promise endorsed by original memorial designer, architect and World War II naval serviceman Guy Natusch before he died two years ago that they would see the project to an end, but it's one of several significant projects she expects her council, with her own return to office, with all councillors who sought re-election, to put behind them over the next three years.

A major issue is the early appointment of a new chief executive to replace Dr Stephanie Rotarangi, who resigned in July after less than 18 months in the job. But with the position being advertised this week, there are hopes an "offer" can be made to a prospective successor by December.

The now vintage debate over a new aquatic centre or pools complex, which has also dogged Wise's two terms with the council, will go back out to public in the 2023 long-term plan process – "it's not one we want to rush," she says.

The council hopes to have a new library in place during the term, and has decisions to make on where its administration will be based.

The future of the National Aquarium of New Zealand - and particularly the council's investment in its upkeep and potentially a new facility - remains a live issue, with Wise determined a greater central Government contribution than so far proposed is needed.

And then there's water, particularly the elimination of some of the colour of the reticulated stuff.

"There are lots of projects on the go," the mayor says.

Nigel Simpson, returned as a councillor but falling short by a provisional 2067 votes in a bid for the mayoralty based on a campaign of concern about a lack of transparency on some issues, said of the outcome: "Obviously there's a little bit of disappointment, but I am pleased Taradale re-elected me.

"I'll continue to do what I've done representing the people who have elected me to do the best that I can for the city," he said.

Meanwhile, the contract for the war memorial restoration has been let to local firm Atkin Construction Ltd, which will begin work on site this week.

The council says that as well as the memorial elements, there are several special features to the design, including water features, a mauri stone, artworks, seating, and five flagpoles, to allow the flags of the armed services, the merchant navy and the national flag to be flown at the same time.

"I am excited to see the development unfold over the next few months," Wise said. "This is a special moment for us and the community."

The floral clock, which had been outside and has been removed for specialist restoration, will also return to Marine Parade, at a new location several metres south towards the Soundshell.