The Napier Taupo road could be closed for several hours. Photo / File

State Highway 5 is blocked in both directions after a crash involving a single vehicle at 4.45am.

At this stage no injuries have been reported.

A police statement said the ''Napier-Taupo road will be blocked for some time while a clean-up takes place''.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

Hawke's Bay Today understands a crane is required to unblock the highway.

