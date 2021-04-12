Napier-Taupo Rd: NZTA proposes dropping State Highway 5 speed limit from 100km/h to 80km/h

Driving down the State Highway 5 between Napier Taupo at 80 kilometres per hour?
That's the new speed proposed by Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency in a series of changes to highways around the Hawke's Bay region.
The New Zealand Transport Agency has proposed lowering the speed along the notorious road from 100kmh to just 80kmh from Eskdale to just south of Rangitaiki - a distance of about 83km.
Also in the proposal is the idea of lowering the speed limit on State Highway 51 between Napier and Clive from 100km/h to 80km/h.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
More to come