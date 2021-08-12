Napier police pursuit: Man denies kidnap, assault and car chase charges

The scene where the pursuit came to an end on July 15, and where a police officer used an extinguisher to smother a small fire which started around the car's wheels. Photo / File

The scene where the pursuit came to an end on July 15, and where a police officer used an extinguisher to smother a small fire which started around the car's wheels. Photo / File

A 20-year-old man charged with kidnapping and other domestic and driving offences after a pursuit which ended with a vehicle being nosed off a road on the outskirts of Napier four weeks ago has pleaded not guilty.

Malcolm Karauria, of Napier, was arrested after the pursuit ended between the Willowbank Ave intersections with Geddis Ave and Kenny Rd on the afternoon of July 15.lower-speed pursuit, during which a driver, with at least one passenger, continued despite the vehicle having at least one tyre punctured by road spikes laid by police as they attempted to stop the vehicle in Nuffield Ave, Marewa.

The vehicle had continued into Te Awa Ave and lost a tyre as it veered across a footpath and between a road sign and a dairy frontage as police attempted a mobile block procedure. It continued on Creagh St and Chambers St, passing Napier Boys' High School, and headed towards Meeanee before the escapade was brought to an end.

Karauria faces seven charges relating to the afternoon's events, including one of unlawfully detaining a woman with intent to cause confinement, otherwise known as kidnapping, and which has a maximum penalty of 14 years' imprisonment.

He also faces two charges of assaulting the woman, and one each of unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified, reckless use of a motor vehicle, and failing to stop for police red and blue flashing lights.

He appeared in Napier District Court on Wednesday via audio-visual link from prison and was remanded in continued custody for the hearing of a bail application on August 20.

No date has been set for possible trial.