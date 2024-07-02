Advertisement
Napier: Ocean Spa price increase will ‘reduce the rate burden’, special price for local being considered, council says

Michaela Gower
By
2 mins to read
Ocean Spa's entry prices increased leaving Hawke's Bay residents outraged. Photo / Warren Buckland

Napier City Council is defending what some Ocean Spa users are labelling a “ridiculous” price increase at the heated pool and gym complex, and says it is investigating a special price for locals.

The price increase at Napier’s Marine Parade facility went from $11.50 to $20 for an adult entry fee as of July 1.

Children aged 2 to 14 now cost $12 and a spectator and toddler cost $4.

Ocean Spa user Angus McLay said it was a near 100% increase and he didn’t feel the price matched the facilities provided.

McLay said he frequented the complex at least twice a month and enjoyed the steam room, sauna, and cold pool.

“I’d understand a small price increase, as things go up all the time, but this is just ridiculous.”

Ocean Spa's entry prices increased leaving Hawke's Bay residents outraged. Photo / Warren Buckland
Napier City Council (NCC) took over the operation of Ocean Spa pools and upgraded the popular facility in 2023.

Executive director community services Thunes Cloete said NCC conducted an independent review last year to see how business and tourism facilities could operate without rates funding.

He said the NCC wanted to “reduce the rate burden” on residents and the council supported transforming three facilities into council-owned commercial businesses from 1 July, with the objective of becoming financially self-sufficient.

“Because of undercharging before we took over Ocean Spa’s management, Napier’s ratepayers were having to fund the facility significantly.”

Cloete said prices were usually increased in line with the consumer price index (CPI) every year but to move towards a commercial operating model meant Ocean Spa’s prices had to be “increased beyond CPI”.

“Raising the fees was our first step in making Ocean Spa commercially viable. We’re loan-funding the facility’s deficit until it reaches a breakeven point.”

Closure was not considered - instead the council believed Ocean Spa has “the potential to pay for itself in a few years”.

Cloete said a SuperGold card discount was introduced and the council was investigating the potential of a discounted rate for locals.

Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings and Central Hawke’s Bay newsrooms. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and has a love for sharing stories about farming and rural communities.


