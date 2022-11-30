Ocean Spa pools in Napier is set for some upgrades next year. Photo / Supplied

Napier City Council will take over the operation of Ocean Spa pools and upgrade the popular facility next year.

The council has owned the facility along Marine Parade since it was opened 20 years ago, but it has always been operated by a third party.

That will change on February 1, when the council will take over care of operations, staffing and management of the site.

The pool facility will be closed for six to eight weeks from February for refurbishments and upgrades. Gym operations will remain available throughout.

Napier mayor Kirsten Wise said Ocean Spa was one of the city’s best facilities.

“Ocean Spa is an important asset for our community and it’ll be wonderful to see it freshened up and cared for by our facilities team,” Wise said.

“Adding it to our portfolio means we can use the skills and resources we have, which already benefit our other facilities, for Ocean Spa too.

“It’s great to broaden the number of recreational opportunities we can provide for our community.”

Napier Council acting chief executive Richard Munneke said thank you to the former operator.

“We want to extend a huge thank you to those who have managed the facility and looked after customers and staff for the past twenty years.”