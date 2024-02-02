Auckland University calls in the lawyers over Ashley Bloomfield scam, Australian officials to brief the Government on Aukus developments and why Airbnb could be forced to cut its services in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / DW / NZHerald

Four men have been rescued after their boat hit a log and sank within a few hundred metres of the Port of Napier this afternoon.

Hawke’s Bay Sports Fishing Club manager Neil Price confirmed it involved one of more than 100 boats in the club’s annual Megafish tournament which started on Wednesday and ends on Saturday.

Four men have been rescued after their boat hit a log and sank within a few hundred metres of the Port of Napier this afternoon. Photo / Supplied

It happened about 3.30 pm as boats were returning from the sea to the inner harbour club where daily prizegiving was being held in the early evening.

Numerous boats, including Port pilot and tug boats, understood to have been involved in a shipping movement, were on the scene quickly and the men taken aboard with rescuers.

“It all happened very fast,” he said

Four men have been rescued after their boat hit a log and sank within a few hundred metres of the Port of Napier this afternoon. Photo / Supplied

Coastguard Hawke’s Bay skipper Henry van Tuel said one was rescued by Port vessel the Pania and three by recreational fishers and they were taken to the coastguard headquarters, while coastguard rescue craft the Celia Knowles attached a line to the submerged boat, which was to have been towed by Port vessels.

About 8 pm, the boat was still at sea with divers understood to be using inflatable apparatus, to keep the boat afloat.

A Port spokesperson said there was “extreme wind” in the afternoon, and all three of the Port tugs were operational as five vessels were in port, including cruise ships Ovation of the Seas and Carnival Splendor, which had a combined complement of about 7000 passengers,. There were also two log ships and a container ship in port.

Hawke’s Bay Today understands the boat is wooden-hulled vessel the Trident, which has been associated with the club for around 40 years.

More than 500 rods were registered in the event and over 100 boats have been on the water.

Dozens of catches, including blue marlin, striped marlin, and the colossus of a 104.8kg big-eye tuna have been made during the four-day Hawke’s Bay Sports Fishing Club’s Megafish 2024, which started on Wednesday and ends on Saturday.



