Napier Lotto player becomes millionaire, Powerball jackpots to $17m for Wednesday draw

One Lotto player in Napier is the country’s newest millionaire after nabbing the First Division prize last night, while the Powerball jackpots to $17 million.

The winning Lotto ticket was sold at Greenmeadows New World in Napier.

Powerball was not struck and rolls over to Wednesday night, where players will face the chance of winning $17m.

Strike Four also rolled over and will offer players the chance of winning $400,000 at the next draw.

Fourteen Lotto players took home a share of the Second Division prize, each getting $22,526.

The Powerball Second Division of $43,731 was won by someone who bought their ticket at Tuakau Superette.

Tonight’s Lotto numbers were: 1, 3, 7, 15, 24, 30, bonus number 22 and Powerball number 2.

The strike numbers were 1, 7, 15 and 24.


