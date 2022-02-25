Judge Russell Collins thanked the "attentive" jury. Photo / NZME

A jury has entered 25 guilty verdicts in the case of a Napier man who physically and sexually abused his teenage daughter over a period of months.

Judge Russell Collins remanded the man in custody until April 8 for sentencing.

He cannot be named for legal reasons.

The jury of six men and six women heard from both the man and his daughter during a five-day trial in the Napier District Court this week and took more than four hours to reach their verdicts.

The man was found guilty of a raft of charges, including raping a female aged 12 to 16, attempted rape, unlawful sexual connection, indecent assault, assaulting a person with a blunt instrument, strangulation, assault on a female and attempted unlawful sexual connection.

The jury also found him guilty of ill-treating a dog belonging to the girl, who was aged 14 while much of the offending was taking place.

Before the trial began, the man had pleaded guilty to two charges of assault on a person in a family relationship, after admitting an attack on her on Father's Day 2020 in which he hit her across the legs and face.

The jury found the man not guilty on only one charge, that of supplying the girl with a class A drug, magic mushrooms.

Judge Collins thanked the "attentive" jury and said that because of their service, the girl could put the trial behind her.



Where to get help:

NZ Police Victim Support 0800 842 846

Rape Crisis 0800 88 33 00

Rape Prevention Education Empowerment Trust HELP Call 24/7 (Auckland): 09 623 1700, (Wellington): 04 801 6655

Safe to talk: a 24/7 confidential helpline for survivors, support people and those with harmful sexual behaviour: 0800 044 334.

Mosaic - Tiaki Tangata Peer support for males who have experienced trauma and sexual abuse: 0800 94 22 94

In an emergency or if you feel someone is at risk, call 111.