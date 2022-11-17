Napier homicide: Woman found dead, police search for suspect

NATO rules out deliberate mistle attack, our Prime Minister locks in big meetings and the new retailer to hit Wellington's CBD in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A homicide investigation is underway in Hawke’s Bay after a woman was found unresponsive at a Napier house this morning.

A spokesperson said police were called at about 4.25am to a residential address on Nuffield Ave, Marewa, after a woman was found unresponsive.

“Sadly, she died at the scene,” the spokesperson said.

“At this stage, Police are not in a position to provide further details about the identity of the woman, however, will look to do so in due course.”

The suspect had not yet been located, but police were following a number of lines of inquiry, the spokesperson said.

“Anyone with information regarding this event is asked to contact 105.”

Information can also be provided by contacting Crime Stoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.