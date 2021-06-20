Napier home attack: Medical alarm was used to alert authorities

Police are appealing for information following the assault of an elderly woman and her son at a Kennedy Rd, Marewa, address on Sunday morning. Photo / NZME

St John ambulance staff turned up at a Napier house thinking they were being called to a medical event, only to wander into the scene of an attack on elderly at home.

A woman in her 90s and her son, a man in his 70s, were seriously injured in an assault in the woman's Kennedy Rd home on Sunday morning.

A St John spokesperson confirmed to Hawke's Bay Today that paramedics were alerted to the assault by a medical alarm activation about 7.46am.

Both were transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital where they remained in a stable condition on Monday morning, a DHB spokesperson confirmed.

Police tape surrounded the unit on Sunday afternoon and a tarpaulin had been place over what appeared to be the front door.

Police are appealing for information about the assault, saying they would like to hear from residents and anyone else who was in the general area of Nelson Park and Kennedy Rd prior to and around this time, and may have noticed anything untoward.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact police on 105 quoting job number P046918973.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

MORE TO COME