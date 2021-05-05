Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Napier Hill eviction standoff: Disabled tenant wins battle to remain in home after Napier floods

4 minutes to read
Bronwyn Edwards says the victory is bittersweet. Photo / Paul Taylor

Bronwyn Edwards says the victory is bittersweet. Photo / Paul Taylor

Christian Fuller
By:

Reporter

A disabled man has won the battle to stay in his home after Kāinga Ora served him a seven-day eviction notice because of a slip near the property during the Napier floods.

The man's mother,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.