Updated

Napier gang violence: Gunshots reported, 2 people injured, 2 youths fighting for their lives after assault

Raphael Franks
By
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

NZ Herald Morning News Update | Plea for clarity on new immigration laws and Carter Holt Harvey confirms Eves Valley sawmill closure.

Two youths are fighting for their lives after being assaulted and gunshots were allegedly fired in gangland incidents in Napier and Hastings overnight.

Four people were injured across the two incidents.

Inspector Caroline Martin urged the gangsters to stop the violence before anyone else got hurt. The police

