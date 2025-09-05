Two people were rushed to hospital with moderate injuries from an alleged assault.

A witness told the Hawke’s Bay Today he watched three armed men storm a house. He said he found a .22 bullet casing on his driveway shortly after the incident.

He said it’s the second time gunshots have echoed on his street, with a drive-by shooting incident occurring last Friday.

About 2.20am today, police were called to a grievous assault on Omahu Rd in Hastings.

Two youths were found with life-threatening injuries and rushed to hospital.

The first incident, a report of a firearm being discharged, happened on Riverbend Rd about 9.30pm. Two people were rushed to hospital with moderate injuries from an alleged assault. Photo / Gary Hamilton-Irvine

Police closed the road for a scene examination. After this was done, police reopened it.

Martin said there would be an increased police presence in the area.

“We will not stand for any behaviour that results in harm to members of our community,” she said.

“I want to assure the public that we are allocating additional resources.

“I urge anyone with information to please contact us – even small details might help us,” Martin said. She asked anyone with information to contact 105 and quote file number 250905/0501.

Anyone wanting to remain anonymous could offer information to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

The witness, meanwhile, said the neighbourhood was on edge.

“My daughter sleeps in the front room [of our house] and we’re petrified,” he said.

“I haven’t slept since the drive-by last week.”

The targeted house belongs to Kāinga Ora. A Kāinga Ora spokesman said there had been firearms at one of its Napier properties recently.

“We’re aware of neighbours’ understandable concerns about their safety,” the spokesman said.

“We are staying in close contact with police about the situation and supporting them as much as we can in their efforts to keep our tenants and the local community safe.”

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers business, breaking news and local stories from Tāmaki Makaurau. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.