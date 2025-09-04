Police outside a Riverbend Rd house in Maraenui on Friday morning. Photo / Gary Hamilton-Irvine

A man says he is “petrified” after watching three men with a gun storm a house in Napier overnight, who he says caused injuries to two people before firing a gunshot as they fled.

The witness, who lives nearby, told Hawke’s Bay Today a .22 bullet casing was found on his driveway after the incident about 9.20pm on Thursday.

He claimed it was the second firearms attack on the same Riverbend Rd, Maraenui house in the last six days, including a drive-by shooting last Friday.

The neighbourhood was on edge, he said.

“My daughter sleeps in the front room [of our house] and we’re petrified,” the witness said.