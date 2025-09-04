“I haven’t slept since the drive-by last week.”
The witness said police were called to the scene. They were seen conducting inquiries on Riverbend Rd on Friday morning and have been approached for comment by Hawke’s Bay Today.
The Maraenui incident was just hours before a serious incident on Omahu Rd in Hastings.
Police were on Friday morning investigating CCTV footage after the incident, which left one person critically injured and two others with serious injuries.
Emergency services, including Hato Hone St John, were called to Omahu Rd about 2.20am and the road was closed between the SH2 roundabout and Stoneycroft St shortly afterwards.
A worker at a nearby business, who did not wish to be named, said police had come into the business asking for CCTV footage.
Police had told them they expected the road to remain closed until about noon on Friday, the worker said.
A large police chase of a vehicle along the Hawke’s Bay Expressway between Napier and Hastings was also reported on Friday morning.
The Maraenui witness said he felt the tensions were gang-related and that they had escalated over the past fortnight.
MORE TO COME