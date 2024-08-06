“[The doctor] did say keep as fit as you can and you will stave it off for a lot longer before I start staggering and things like that.”

Parker, who operated Ahuriri eatery The Hot Chick and Cool Cat for almost 30 years before he retired in 2016, wants to share that message with others going through a similar journey.

“You must just keep going [and not] cut yourself off,” he said.

“Being in business all those years, there were some hard times, and the harder it got the harder we worked. And I’ve taken that through with my Parkinson’s.”

Nigel Parker after being named Masters Player of the Tournament at a national indoor bowls competition in Whangārei. Photo / Supplied

He said he considered stopping bowls when he was diagnosed, but his bowling mates encouraged him to keep playing as long as he could.

He said his friends poked fun at his left hand shaking from time to time but that’s how he liked it.

“That is the way I’d rather it - treat it with contempt and go as long as I can.”

Parker is also a grandfather and great-grandfather and wants to inspire his family, and has no plans to slow down anytime soon.

Parker suffered two brain aneurysms in 1992 and 2006, which he believed was linked to Parkinson’s.

His wife, Kathryn, with whom Nigel has completed 13 marathons, said she was “so proud” of her husband and the way he was keeping active.

Gary Hamilton-Irvine is a Hawke’s Bay-based reporter who covers a range of news topics including business, councils, breaking news and cyclone recovery. He formerly worked at News Corp Australia.