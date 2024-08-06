Advertisement
Napier businessman speaks about Parkinson’s diagnosis and his first hole in one

By
2 mins to read
Nigel Parker wants to encourage others living with Parkinson's to keep active. Photo / Gary Hamilton-Irvine

The doctor told Nigel Parker the best way to stave off the inevitable effects of Parkinson’s disease is to keep fit.

And that’s exactly what he’s been doing since his diagnosis.

The 74-year-old retired Napier businessman hit his first hole-in-one at Napier Golf Club in February, completed a half marathon with his wife Kathryn in March, and was named Masters Player of the Tournament at a national indoor bowls competition in June.

His active lifestyle has helped keep his Parkinson’s disease at bay - an incurable degenerative brain condition where symptoms worsen over time, including involuntary shaking, trouble speaking or walking, and higher rates of dementia.

“I started getting the shakes in the left hand probably about four years ago, and I was diagnosed about two and a half years ago,” he said.

“[The doctor] did say keep as fit as you can and you will stave it off for a lot longer before I start staggering and things like that.”

Parker, who operated Ahuriri eatery The Hot Chick and Cool Cat for almost 30 years before he retired in 2016, wants to share that message with others going through a similar journey.

“You must just keep going [and not] cut yourself off,” he said.

“Being in business all those years, there were some hard times, and the harder it got the harder we worked. And I’ve taken that through with my Parkinson’s.”

Nigel Parker after being named Masters Player of the Tournament at a national indoor bowls competition in Whangārei. Photo / Supplied
He said he considered stopping bowls when he was diagnosed, but his bowling mates encouraged him to keep playing as long as he could.

He said his friends poked fun at his left hand shaking from time to time but that’s how he liked it.

“That is the way I’d rather it - treat it with contempt and go as long as I can.”

Parker is also a grandfather and great-grandfather and wants to inspire his family, and has no plans to slow down anytime soon.

Parker suffered two brain aneurysms in 1992 and 2006, which he believed was linked to Parkinson’s.

His wife, Kathryn, with whom Nigel has completed 13 marathons, said she was “so proud” of her husband and the way he was keeping active.

Gary Hamilton-Irvine is a Hawke’s Bay-based reporter who covers a range of news topics including business, councils, breaking news and cyclone recovery. He formerly worked at News Corp Australia.

