Napier’s Art Deco Festival had its wings clipped by the Covid pandemic and Cyclone Gabrielle the past few years, but it’s off to a flying start in 2024, with pioneer displays aplenty and Air NZ expecting over 5000 people to join the festivities from out of town.

“We’re really happy with bookings and are looking forward to welcoming over 5000 passengers flying into the region in the coming days to enjoy the festival,” Air New Zealand domestic general manager Iain Walker said.

For good reason - many will likely want to be flying out again pretty quickly when they hear what the Napier Aero Club has to offer.

The opportunity to take to the skies in both a P51 Mustang WW2 Fighter and even a real 1930s-era de Havilland Tiger Moth are just some of the amazing experiences on offer for flight fanatics this year.

Napier Aero Club Vice-president and chief flight instructor Jonathan Caddick said that’s thanks to the loyal plane owners who helped create one of the festival’s biggest drawcards.

“We’ve got a long-standing relationship with the man who owns the P51. He’s always been very excited to turn up with it in the past, and we’re continuing on the tradition,” he said.

“They are a very special aircraft; there aren’t many of them around these days, especially in the Southern Hemisphere. There’s really nothing like it.”

The P51 Mustang in action. Photo / Gavin Conroy

People who book the experience will get treated to some “amazing views of Hawke’s Bay, hopefully with some really good weather”.

According to MetService, Saturday looks like the day to head to the skies, with light winds and only a smattering of cloud hanging around, which should allow for clear viewing of the aerial displays.

Besides the views, there’s the obvious nostalgia factor at play as well.

“You’ll get the smell of it, the sound of it, and all that good stuff that comes with a bygone era, really,” Caddick said.

“It’ll be on the bucket list for a lot of pilots, as well as people who may have had family members [who flew] fighters in the war and that kind of thing. Quite often, it can be a special experience for them to get a taste of what it was like for their family members to fight in those planes.”

A North American P51 Mustang at the Napier Aero Club. Photo / Warren Buckland

For those wanting to stay a bit closer to the ground, Napier Aero Club will also be hosting a wide range of visiting aircraft and pilots at their site for people to view.

The facilities will be open for the public to see the planes over the weekend, depending on the weather, and parking is available for a $10 donation.

The Roaring 40s Harvard display team will arrive on Thursday, February 15 for their first aerial display over Hastings at 6.30pm.

Displays over Napier’s Marine Parade will take place the next evening on Friday, February 16 at 7pm. Saturday’s Marine Parade display will take place at 12.15 pm, with Sunday’s display at 2.00pm.

For those interested in Warbirds, the RNZAF Black Falcons will bring their Texan aircraft for displays following the Harvard displays on Friday at 7.30pm, Saturday at 12.30pm and Sunday at 2.30pm.

Aircraft including a Boeing Stearman, de Havilland Tiger Moths, a Gypsy Moth and a Chipmunk will also be around for viewing, along with six North American T-6 Harvards and the planned arrival of a de Havilland Venom jet fighter from New Plymouth.

Other notable deco events next week include the popular Soapbox Derby, Jazz in the Garden, the Grand Ball, and hundreds of other food, music and dress-up events.

“We have curated an incredible line-up of events that offer something for everyone to enjoy,” Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise teased at a launch event in October last year.

Art Deco Festival general and heritage manager Jeremy Smith Heritage said that before Covid, the festival would attract 40,000 attendees or more.

“All signs point to a return to this level of support for 2024. The vintage planes, cars, motorcycles, and traditional engines are always a major attraction,” he said.

“New Zealand’s largest heritage festival and the best party you’ll ever attend is back!”

Anyone interested in Mustang flights, trial flights or any other enquiries can contact Napier Aero Club on 022 396 2672 for further information.

Mitchell Hageman joined Hawke’s Bay Today in January 2023. From his Napier base, he writes regularly on social issues, arts and culture, and the community. He has a particular love for stories about ordinary people doing extraordinary things.