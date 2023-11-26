Fashion Takes Centre Stage at the Art Deco Festival Napier 2024

Whether your preferred event is the Soapbox Derby, Jazz in the Garden, the Grand Ball, or any of the hundreds of activities to choose from, one common thread unites all those attending the Art Deco Festival Napier—the undeniable allure of festival fashion. From interpretive styles to 1930s originals, the festival consistently attracts a vibrant lineup of fashion and creativity.

Set to take place from February 15 to 18, 2024, the festival promises a diverse range of events celebrating fashion and transporting attendees back to the bygone elegance of the 1930s.

While much of the country braces for rain, Hawke’s Bay eagerly anticipates an extended dry and settled period leading up to the festival. This calls for essential accessories of the Art Deco era, including sunglasses, wide-brim hats, and, of course, don’t forget your parasols!

Daring fashion enthusiasts are urged to flaunt their Art Deco beachwear during the opening night of the ‘Before the Bikini’ exhibition at Creative Arts Napier, featuring an impressive collection of original vintage beachwear from the ‘20s and ‘30s.

And for those with a taste for beachwear fashion but preferring a more conservative mode of dress, a glass of bubbles awaits in the shade of umbrellas at Bertie’s Bathing Brunch. This poolside soiree at Ocean Spa invites attendees to lounge while enjoying the vintage swimsuit competition.

Whether you’re new to the Art Deco festival or simply eager to shop, a free hosted walking tour of Napier CBD’s retail hotspots is available. And for those looking to enhance their festival wardrobe with genuine accessories before the festival weekend, The Antique & Collectables Fair opens on Friday.

Seeking a more enduring form of decoration? ‘The Parlour – Art Deco Flash Day’ at Blue Lagoon Tattoo Studios offers a range of Art Deco-inspired designs.

Festival first-timers and veterans alike will find enjoyment in the series of talks on fashion, featuring insights from costumers, makers, and experts – an engaging exploration of fashion history and its relevance in contemporary times.

However, waiting until February is not advised for those considering entry into the hotly contested Art Deco Fashion on the Foreshore Competition, where registrations are now open, drawing participants from around the globe.

For detailed information on the Art Deco Festival Napier 2024 and event registration, please visit: artdecofestival.co.nz.