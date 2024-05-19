AMC Enters A New Era

Angus and his wife Carol established Angus McMillan Concrete in 1994, and initially worked out of their rural property on the outskirts of Hastings. In 2001, their business outgrew the ‘backyard’, so they moved to a larger yard space in Hastings, complete with offices and workshop. Over the following 30 years, business flourished and expanded.

Angus McMillan Concrete has always been very family-oriented; Angus and Carol’s children all work together in the business. In 2024 Angus McMillan Concrete is celebrating 30 years, with Angus and Carol working towards retirement, and all three of their children moving into significant roles in preparation for the change: Kristina Salmons (née McMillan) is now General Manager and Estimator, Ben McMillan is Operations Manager and Estimator, and Andrew McMillan is Construction Manager. Unsurprisingly, Angus and Carol’s grandchildren are now showing an interest in learning the necessary skills for concrete construction, and in the last school holidays their eldest grandson Tyler worked alongside his dad, Tony (Kristina’s husband), to construct a pump track at Tamatea Intermediate.

Although looking to retire in a few years’ time, both Angus and Carol are still involved in day-to-day business. Carol oversees administration and Angus constructs skate parks. “Angus still loves his work and enjoys working on tricky projects, perfecting his style and passing on knowledge to his children and staff,” Kristina says.

The McMillan family is very proud of their achievements to date. 30 years in business has seen a lot of highs, many great staff members and fun projects, and the hard work of the AMC team shows in the quality of their work and through the recognition they have received. The most recent accolade was for their work at Waiaroha — Hastings’ new water treatment and storage facility— and was awarded last November at the Hawke’s Bay/East Coast Civil Contractors annual awards evening. The project at Waiaroha involved detailed work including the use of permeable concrete technology to collect water from the water features for re-use. The achievement was a particular highlight for the team, with the small family business celebrated alongside large-scale civil contracting projects and firms.

Earlier this year AMC purchased the paving portion of Creations Paving, which is an exciting new addition to their current list of services. With the resources and knowledge that AMC have grown over 30 years paving is a perfect fit for the company. Along with Creations Paving customers, AMC has welcomed two new staff members, Tua and Mike, who have quickly become part of the AMC crew. The management at AMC is grateful for the experience and commitment to quality that the new additions bring with them.

To reflect the changes to the business and welcome the new generation, Angus McMillan Concrete has rebranded to AMC Contracting. The name change covers the increasingly diverse services AMC Contracting provides including concrete, earthworks, drainage and the new paving division.

General Manager Kristina Salmons says that, “As a company we pride ourselves in being able to offer our clients the full package, and now we can offer the same stress-free service to our paving projects. Earthworks, drainage and preparation can all be completed in- house and managed by our professional team. No job is too big or too small.”

Visit amc.nz to enquire about your next project!