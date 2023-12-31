Boutique Apartments from $565,500 in Napier CBD

Welcome to Raffles Residences, a modern oasis nestled in the heart of Napier’s CBD. Prepare to experience a way of living that seamlessly blends charm, character, and contemporary comfort.

Imagine waking up to panoramic city views or gazing out towards the Pacific Ocean beyond. At Raffles Residences, these vistas become your daily inspiration, creating a sense of connection to the vibrant and diverse Hawke’s Bay.

These luxury one and two-bedroom apartments are focused on high-quality features and fixtures and the ideal central location, just 300m to the beachfront, and plenty of eateries and amenities within walking distance.

Enjoy clever and considered architectural design from the world-class innovators at Pacific Architecture. Each residence showcases luxurious living at every turn. Make the most of this exceptional opportunity for an exclusive lifestyle.

Napier beckons you with its irresistible charm and picturesque coastal beauty. Basking in a sun-kissed climate, the beachside boasts an exquisite esplanade adorned with majestic Norfolk Pines. Stroll along its shores and feel the gentle breeze whispering through their branches, creating a tranquil ambiance that’s simply unmatched.

But what truly sets Napier apart is its world-renowned Art Deco architecture, a testament to the city’s rich history and resilience. Amidst the backdrop of this picturesque city, emerges Raffles Residences - a testament to modern living that seamlessly blends charm and character within Napier’s CBD.

The architecture of this distinguished building pays homage to Napier’s iconic Art Deco style. With its sleek wall surfaces, sharp edges, geometric forms, and decorative panels, it stands as a respectful testament to the city’s rich heritage.

From the moment you step foot inside, you’ll be greeted by an abundance of natural light, illuminating your every day. And as the sun sets, the cityscape comes alive, painting a breathtaking backdrop to your evening.

Inside, you’ll discover 30 thoughtfully designed apartments, ranging from one to two bedrooms, offering you a range of living options. Spanning from 50 to 85 square meters, each space is carefully crafted to maximise comfort and functionality.

Raffles Residences have been meticulously designed with your needs in mind. Double-glazed windows ensure high acoustic and thermal performance, providing you with a peaceful retreat from the bustling world outside.

Floor-to-ceiling windows and sliders seamlessly connect your living spaces to private decks, inviting you to soak in the breathtaking views that surround you. Plush carpeting graces the bedroom areas, while sleek tiles adorn the kitchen and bathroom, blending style with practicality.

The kitchen and bathrooms boast European whiteware and fittings, embodying both elegance and functionality. Engineered stone bench tops in the kitchen and vanities add a touch of luxury to your daily routines.

These luxury apartments offer more than just a place to call home. They present a solid investment opportunity, with high rental incomes and the potential for capital growth. By choosing Raffles Residences, you’ll not only be enriching your own life but also contributing to the architectural character and confidence of Napier.

Come and discover the modern way of living with charm and character at Raffles Residences. Your new home awaits you in Napier’s thriving and vibrant CBD.

Contact Peter Turner 027 561 2705

rafflesresidences.nz