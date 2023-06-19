Kaiti pictured with swim instructor Chi Yeh in 2019. The Onekawa pool cat died peacefully on June 12 surrounded by those she loved. Photo / Warren Buckland

Kaiti pictured with swim instructor Chi Yeh in 2019. The Onekawa pool cat died peacefully on June 12 surrounded by those she loved. Photo / Warren Buckland

A cheeky cat which spent its life eyeing up the strokes of swimmers at a Napier pool never once showed any sign of wanting to take a dip itself.

Napier Aquatic Centre’s freewheeling but not freestyling “pool cat” Kaitī died last week after what is thought to be about 16 years of sharing love and affection with pool staff and attendees.

Customer services coordinator Jo Harber-Jones knew Kaitī well and was with her the day she arrived at the centre and the day she died.

“There are just so many stories to relay, we would need to write a book,” she told Hawke’s Bay Today.

Harber-Jones said Kaitī had called the pools home for more than a decade, but started out by splitting her affections.

“She used to travel between us and the Onekawa School, especially around lunchtime where I am sure the kids fed her well.”

Once Kaitī had made the pools her permanent lodging, cat doors were installed for her convenience and all the staff pitched in to take her to the vet.

“She quickly endeared herself to the staff and customers and would come out of her office each day to survey her surroundings and bask in the attention that everyone was more than willing to give her,” Harber-Jones said.

“She would wander between the pools, checking in with people on the way, or would even sit at the front door and greet our morning customers.”

Kaitī would often walk along the edge of the pools, and “occasionally have a wee taste of the water”, but would be careful not to fall in. Cheese was her favourite delicacy and staff would take turns at feeding her.

Harber-Jones said in recent months Kaitī’s eyesight and health were failing very fast and she had begun to wander.

“She found it harder to keep up her daily routines, oftentimes sleeping the whole day away in one of the offices.”

After one wander led to Kaitī being found at the SPCA, a hard decision was made to let her go this month.

“We agreed as a team that it was the kindest thing we could now do for her. We let as many people in the community know as we could, so anyone wanting to say goodbye to her had that chance,” Harber-Jones said.

Kaitī died last week with some staff in attendance to make her final moments as comfortable and familiar as possible. She was thought to be around 17 years old.

“Our community has been amazing, from giving her love and attention, to the tenderness they have all shown her in her later years, and then to the kind words and stories they have been sharing with us over the past couple of weeks,” Harber-Jones said.

Many customers would remember the memories of Kaitī making a makeshift bed inside their swimming bag.

She survived two lockdowns and a cyclone and was well looked after by Harber-Jones, the team, and the community.

“This was her home, and this is where she was happy and wanted to be,” Harber-Jones said.

“She was a great diversion for us on busy days and helped calm our nerves. She shared her love with us when we needed it. We miss her, she was a cool cat and very much a part of our team for a long time.”

Harber-Jones said the pool was waiting for Kaitī’s remains to be returned before they decide how to properly honour her, but for now people could get in touch and send their special memories to the Napier Aquatic Centre Facebook page.

Mitchell Hageman joined Hawke’s Bay Today in late January. From his Napier base, he writes regularly on social issues, arts and culture, and the community. He has a particular love for stories about ordinary people doing extraordinary things.